Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

Wsfx Global Pay Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for the quarter ended September 30 024. The Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11 November 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Wsfx Global Pay Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 01, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 3 May 2024

Wsfx Global Pay Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting of WSFx Global Pay Limited (Formerly known as Wall Street Finance Limited) is scheduled to be held on Friday May 10 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, May 10, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024