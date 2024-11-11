|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|Wsfx Global Pay Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for the quarter ended September 30 024. The Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11 November 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Wsfx Global Pay Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 01, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|Wsfx Global Pay Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting of WSFx Global Pay Limited (Formerly known as Wall Street Finance Limited) is scheduled to be held on Friday May 10 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, May 10, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|Wsfx Global Pay Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of WSFx Global Pay Limited (Formerly known as Wall Street Finance Limited) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 24th January 2024 inter alia to consider and adopt the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Further as per the Companys code of conduct in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (including amendments thereof) the trading window has already been closed for the Directors Designated persons and their immediate relatives and will open after 48 hours from the declaration of financial results of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 24, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
