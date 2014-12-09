Wyeth Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
22.72
22.72
22.72
22.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
246.57
544.08
459.21
362.05
Net Worth
269.29
566.8
481.93
384.77
Minority Interest
Debt
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.64
1.74
1.46
0
Total Liabilities
273.43
571.04
485.89
387.27
Fixed Assets
24.55
24.43
25.71
27.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
21.17
14.63
7.54
6.63
Networking Capital
70.49
92.69
89.25
79.08
Inventories
159.32
184.46
119.98
74.62
Inventory Days
85.6
99.25
74.41
42.47
Sundry Debtors
50.02
44.49
54.48
34.09
Debtor Days
26.87
23.93
33.78
19.4
Other Current Assets
93.08
86.37
79.62
82.5
Sundry Creditors
-180.21
-140.21
-80.82
-63.48
Creditor Days
96.82
75.44
50.12
36.13
Other Current Liabilities
-51.72
-82.42
-84.01
-48.65
Cash
157.22
439.3
363.39
274.45
Total Assets
273.43
571.05
485.89
387.27
