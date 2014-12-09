Wyeth Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
133.88
193.27
204.91
235.67
Depreciation
-2.73
-2.65
-5.88
-8.98
Tax paid
-45.96
-63.21
-60.22
-70.38
Working capital
-301.94
66.04
102.83
Other operating items
Operating
-216.75
193.43
241.64
Capital expenditure
0.83
1.29
2.87
Free cash flow
-215.91
194.72
244.51
Equity raised
1,032.17
911.85
717.46
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
0
5
5
Dividends paid
329.44
38.62
40.9
49.98
Net in cash
1,145.69
1,150.2
1,007.87
