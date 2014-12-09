iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Wyeth Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

1,333.85
(-2.24%)
Dec 9, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Wyeth Ltd Merged

Wyeth Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

133.88

193.27

204.91

235.67

Depreciation

-2.73

-2.65

-5.88

-8.98

Tax paid

-45.96

-63.21

-60.22

-70.38

Working capital

-301.94

66.04

102.83

Other operating items

Operating

-216.75

193.43

241.64

Capital expenditure

0.83

1.29

2.87

Free cash flow

-215.91

194.72

244.51

Equity raised

1,032.17

911.85

717.46

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

0

5

5

Dividends paid

329.44

38.62

40.9

49.98

Net in cash

1,145.69

1,150.2

1,007.87

Wyeth Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Wyeth Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.