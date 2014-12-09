Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
679.32
678.34
588.52
641.25
yoy growth (%)
0.14
15.26
-8.22
Raw materials
-324.98
-272.51
-211.34
-213.11
As % of sales
47.83
40.17
35.91
33.23
Employee costs
-35.85
-40.5
-38.19
-55.23
As % of sales
5.27
5.97
6.48
8.61
Other costs
-215.89
-204.1
-161.68
-146.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.78
30.08
27.47
22.9
Operating profit
102.59
161.22
177.29
226.01
OPM
15.1
23.76
30.12
35.24
Depreciation
-2.73
-2.65
-5.88
-8.98
Interest expense
-0.05
-0.54
-0.48
-1.25
Other income
34.08
35.25
33.98
19.9
Profit before tax
133.88
193.27
204.91
235.67
Taxes
-45.96
-63.21
-60.22
-70.38
Tax rate
-34.33
-32.7
-29.38
-29.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
87.91
130.05
144.69
165.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
87.91
130.05
144.69
165.29
yoy growth (%)
-32.39
-10.11
-12.46
NPM
12.94
19.17
24.58
25.77
