iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Wyeth Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

1,333.85
(-2.24%)
Dec 9, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Wyeth Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

679.32

678.34

588.52

641.25

yoy growth (%)

0.14

15.26

-8.22

Raw materials

-324.98

-272.51

-211.34

-213.11

As % of sales

47.83

40.17

35.91

33.23

Employee costs

-35.85

-40.5

-38.19

-55.23

As % of sales

5.27

5.97

6.48

8.61

Other costs

-215.89

-204.1

-161.68

-146.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.78

30.08

27.47

22.9

Operating profit

102.59

161.22

177.29

226.01

OPM

15.1

23.76

30.12

35.24

Depreciation

-2.73

-2.65

-5.88

-8.98

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.54

-0.48

-1.25

Other income

34.08

35.25

33.98

19.9

Profit before tax

133.88

193.27

204.91

235.67

Taxes

-45.96

-63.21

-60.22

-70.38

Tax rate

-34.33

-32.7

-29.38

-29.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

87.91

130.05

144.69

165.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

87.91

130.05

144.69

165.29

yoy growth (%)

-32.39

-10.11

-12.46

NPM

12.94

19.17

24.58

25.77

Wyeth Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Wyeth Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.