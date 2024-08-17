Summary

Wyeth Ltd, a subsidiary of Wyeth, USA is a global leader in pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare and animal health products. The company is a market leader in oral contraceptives, hormone Therapy, folic acid and depilatory cream. The Company operates in two segments: pharmaceuticals and others. The pharmaceuticals segment comprises formulations. Formulations comprise oral contraceptives, hormone replacement therapy, antibiotics, vaccines, steroids and other prescription medicines. The others segment comprises over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other allied consumer products. The company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Goa. Wyeth pioneered the introduction of several new therapies in India. The company was the first to launch hormone therapy. In the field of vaccines, the company introduced vaccines against HIB and invasive pneumococcal disease in the country. Enbrel, a breakthrough treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and Rapamune, an immuno suppressant for prevention of rejection after renal transplant, Prevenar, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and Tygacil, the worlds first glycilcycline antibiotic, are among internationally known products launched by Wyeth Ltd in India. Wyeth Ltd was incorporated on September 20, 1947 as a private limited company under the name Lederle Laboratories (India) Ltd. Subsequently, the name was changed to Cynamid India Ltd after their conversion into a public limited company on November 1, 1965. Subsequently, as part of

Read More