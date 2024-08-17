iifl-logo-icon 1
Wyeth Ltd Merged Share Price

1,333.85
(-2.24%)
Dec 9, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Wyeth Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,372

Prev. Close

1,364.35

Turnover(Lac.)

596.39

Day's High

1,377

Day's Low

1,328

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,030.51

P/E

27.72

EPS

48.14

Divi. Yield

10.86

Wyeth Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:17 AM
Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.11%

Foreign: 51.11%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 18.38%

Institutions: 18.38%

Non-Institutions: 30.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Wyeth Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

22.72

22.72

22.72

22.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

246.57

544.08

459.21

362.05

Net Worth

269.29

566.8

481.93

384.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

679.32

678.34

588.52

641.25

yoy growth (%)

0.14

15.26

-8.22

Raw materials

-324.98

-272.51

-211.34

-213.11

As % of sales

47.83

40.17

35.91

33.23

Employee costs

-35.85

-40.5

-38.19

-55.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

133.88

193.27

204.91

235.67

Depreciation

-2.73

-2.65

-5.88

-8.98

Tax paid

-45.96

-63.21

-60.22

-70.38

Working capital

-301.94

66.04

102.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.14

15.26

-8.22

Op profit growth

-36.36

-9.06

-21.55

EBIT growth

-30.89

-5.63

-13.3

Net profit growth

-32.39

-10.11

-12.46

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2006Mar-2005Mar-2004Mar-2003Mar-2002

Gross Sales

315.39

286.22

351.41

332.98

304.73

Excise Duty

28.12

30.71

37.9

35.7

30.23

Net Sales

287.27

255.5

313.51

297.27

274.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

20.3

43.02

9.01

9.07

13.71

Wyeth Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Wyeth Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

K K Maheshwari

Director

S S Lalbhai

Director

Vivek Dhariwal

Company Secretary & Legal Dir.

Neema Thakore

Director

Sekhar Natarajan

Director

S Sridhar

Managing Director

Aijaz Tobaccowalla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Wyeth Ltd Merged

Summary

Wyeth Ltd, a subsidiary of Wyeth, USA is a global leader in pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare and animal health products. The company is a market leader in oral contraceptives, hormone Therapy, folic acid and depilatory cream. The Company operates in two segments: pharmaceuticals and others. The pharmaceuticals segment comprises formulations. Formulations comprise oral contraceptives, hormone replacement therapy, antibiotics, vaccines, steroids and other prescription medicines. The others segment comprises over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other allied consumer products. The company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Goa. Wyeth pioneered the introduction of several new therapies in India. The company was the first to launch hormone therapy. In the field of vaccines, the company introduced vaccines against HIB and invasive pneumococcal disease in the country. Enbrel, a breakthrough treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and Rapamune, an immuno suppressant for prevention of rejection after renal transplant, Prevenar, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and Tygacil, the worlds first glycilcycline antibiotic, are among internationally known products launched by Wyeth Ltd in India. Wyeth Ltd was incorporated on September 20, 1947 as a private limited company under the name Lederle Laboratories (India) Ltd. Subsequently, the name was changed to Cynamid India Ltd after their conversion into a public limited company on November 1, 1965. Subsequently, as part of
