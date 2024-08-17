SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,372
Prev. Close₹1,364.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹596.39
Day's High₹1,377
Day's Low₹1,328
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,030.51
P/E27.72
EPS48.14
Divi. Yield10.86
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
22.72
22.72
22.72
22.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
246.57
544.08
459.21
362.05
Net Worth
269.29
566.8
481.93
384.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
679.32
678.34
588.52
641.25
yoy growth (%)
0.14
15.26
-8.22
Raw materials
-324.98
-272.51
-211.34
-213.11
As % of sales
47.83
40.17
35.91
33.23
Employee costs
-35.85
-40.5
-38.19
-55.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
133.88
193.27
204.91
235.67
Depreciation
-2.73
-2.65
-5.88
-8.98
Tax paid
-45.96
-63.21
-60.22
-70.38
Working capital
-301.94
66.04
102.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.14
15.26
-8.22
Op profit growth
-36.36
-9.06
-21.55
EBIT growth
-30.89
-5.63
-13.3
Net profit growth
-32.39
-10.11
-12.46
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
|Mar-2002
Gross Sales
315.39
286.22
351.41
332.98
304.73
Excise Duty
28.12
30.71
37.9
35.7
30.23
Net Sales
287.27
255.5
313.51
297.27
274.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.3
43.02
9.01
9.07
13.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
K K Maheshwari
Director
S S Lalbhai
Director
Vivek Dhariwal
Company Secretary & Legal Dir.
Neema Thakore
Director
Sekhar Natarajan
Director
S Sridhar
Managing Director
Aijaz Tobaccowalla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Wyeth Ltd Merged
Summary
Wyeth Ltd, a subsidiary of Wyeth, USA is a global leader in pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare and animal health products. The company is a market leader in oral contraceptives, hormone Therapy, folic acid and depilatory cream. The Company operates in two segments: pharmaceuticals and others. The pharmaceuticals segment comprises formulations. Formulations comprise oral contraceptives, hormone replacement therapy, antibiotics, vaccines, steroids and other prescription medicines. The others segment comprises over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other allied consumer products. The company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Goa. Wyeth pioneered the introduction of several new therapies in India. The company was the first to launch hormone therapy. In the field of vaccines, the company introduced vaccines against HIB and invasive pneumococcal disease in the country. Enbrel, a breakthrough treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and Rapamune, an immuno suppressant for prevention of rejection after renal transplant, Prevenar, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and Tygacil, the worlds first glycilcycline antibiotic, are among internationally known products launched by Wyeth Ltd in India. Wyeth Ltd was incorporated on September 20, 1947 as a private limited company under the name Lederle Laboratories (India) Ltd. Subsequently, the name was changed to Cynamid India Ltd after their conversion into a public limited company on November 1, 1965. Subsequently, as part of
