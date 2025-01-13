iifl-logo-icon 1
Yamini Investment Company Ltd Balance Sheet

1.43
(-4.67%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:48:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

52.57

52.57

52.57

52.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.13

14.8

14.7

14.49

Net Worth

67.7

67.37

67.27

67.06

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

67.7

67.37

67.27

67.06

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

32.25

24

24

27.72

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Networking Capital

35.16

43.28

43.17

38.99

Inventories

2.74

0.55

0.13

0.36

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.26

7.79

3.04

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

34.04

37.76

40.51

40.05

Sundry Creditors

-1.84

-2.7

-0.37

-1.33

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.12

-0.14

-0.09

Cash

0.25

0.06

0.07

0.28

Total Assets

67.69

67.37

67.27

67.06

