Yamini Investment Company Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.57
52.57
52.57
52.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.13
14.8
14.7
14.49
Net Worth
67.7
67.37
67.27
67.06
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
67.7
67.37
67.27
67.06
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
32.25
24
24
27.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Networking Capital
35.16
43.28
43.17
38.99
Inventories
2.74
0.55
0.13
0.36
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.26
7.79
3.04
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
34.04
37.76
40.51
40.05
Sundry Creditors
-1.84
-2.7
-0.37
-1.33
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.12
-0.14
-0.09
Cash
0.25
0.06
0.07
0.28
Total Assets
67.69
67.37
67.27
67.06
