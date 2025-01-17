Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,180.6
|33.03
|4,49,456.43
|5,613.71
|0.5
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,681.1
|174.37
|2,70,889.69
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
146.25
|28.71
|1,86,879.64
|1,612.65
|1.05
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
279.05
|333.43
|1,75,827.14
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
433.4
|9.2
|1,43,587.43
|4,370.44
|3.1
|13,206.57
|260.36
No Record Found
