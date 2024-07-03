iifl-logo-icon 1
Yamini Investment Company Ltd Share Price

1.49
(-3.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.52
  • Day's High1.55
  • 52 Wk High2.62
  • Prev. Close1.55
  • Day's Low1.48
  • 52 Wk Low 0.79
  • Turnover (lac)23.14
  • P/E31
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.33
  • EPS0.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)78.33
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Yamini Investment Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.52

Prev. Close

1.55

Turnover(Lac.)

23.14

Day's High

1.55

Day's Low

1.48

52 Week's High

2.62

52 Week's Low

0.79

Book Value

1.33

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

78.33

P/E

31

EPS

0.05

Divi. Yield

0

Yamini Investment Company Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

Yamini Investment Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Yamini Investment Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.77%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 98.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Yamini Investment Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

52.57

52.57

52.57

52.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.13

14.8

14.7

14.49

Net Worth

67.7

67.37

67.27

67.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.84

-1.83

-4.26

-5.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Yamini Investment Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Yamini Investment Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Vandana Agarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Girish Verma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Satanand Pandey

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Priti Rao

Managing Director

Manish Dalmia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kalpana Agarwala

Executive Director

Rubi Nandi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yamini Investment Company Ltd

Summary

Yamini Investments Company Limited was incorporated in 1983 with a view to carry on activities of various investments by way of capital, loan, equity participation and financial assistance.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Yamini Investment Company Ltd share price today?

The Yamini Investment Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yamini Investment Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yamini Investment Company Ltd is ₹78.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yamini Investment Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yamini Investment Company Ltd is 31 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yamini Investment Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yamini Investment Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yamini Investment Company Ltd is ₹0.79 and ₹2.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yamini Investment Company Ltd?

Yamini Investment Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.17%, 3 Years at -0.85%, 1 Year at 47.62%, 6 Month at 37.17%, 3 Month at -24.76% and 1 Month at -4.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yamini Investment Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yamini Investment Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.78 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 98.19 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Yamini Investment Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

