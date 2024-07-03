Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1.52
Prev. Close₹1.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.14
Day's High₹1.55
Day's Low₹1.48
52 Week's High₹2.62
52 Week's Low₹0.79
Book Value₹1.33
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)78.33
P/E31
EPS0.05
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.57
52.57
52.57
52.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.13
14.8
14.7
14.49
Net Worth
67.7
67.37
67.27
67.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.84
-1.83
-4.26
-5.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Vandana Agarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Girish Verma
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Satanand Pandey
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Priti Rao
Managing Director
Manish Dalmia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kalpana Agarwala
Executive Director
Rubi Nandi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Yamini Investment Company Ltd
Summary
Yamini Investments Company Limited was incorporated in 1983 with a view to carry on activities of various investments by way of capital, loan, equity participation and financial assistance.
Read More
The Yamini Investment Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yamini Investment Company Ltd is ₹78.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yamini Investment Company Ltd is 31 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yamini Investment Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yamini Investment Company Ltd is ₹0.79 and ₹2.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yamini Investment Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.17%, 3 Years at -0.85%, 1 Year at 47.62%, 6 Month at 37.17%, 3 Month at -24.76% and 1 Month at -4.91%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.