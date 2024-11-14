iifl-logo-icon 1
Yamini Investment Company Ltd Board Meeting

1.53
(0.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|02:12:00 PM

Yamini Invest CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
YAMINI INVESTMENTS COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve kindly take note of the same on your records. Kindly take note of the same on your record. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
YAMINI INVESTMENTS COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly take the same on records. Kindly take the same on records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
YAMINI INVESTMENTS COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Kindly take the same on records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
YAMINI INVESTMENTS COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please take the same on records. Please take the same on your record and acknowledge the receipt of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
YAMINI INVESTMENTS COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly take note of the same on your records. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

