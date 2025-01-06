iifl-logo-icon 1
Yug Decor Ltd Cash Flow Statement

41.15
(-3.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Yug Decor FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.15

0.8

0.46

0.45

Depreciation

-0.48

-0.51

-0.23

-0.16

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.21

-0.13

-0.14

Working capital

0.2

-0.37

-0.26

1.37

Other operating items

Operating

-0.16

-0.29

-0.15

1.51

Capital expenditure

0

0.17

3.18

0.13

Free cash flow

-0.15

-0.12

3.02

1.64

Equity raised

3.82

4.37

3.81

4.53

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.06

-0.05

2.27

1.71

Dividends paid

0

0.58

0

0

Net in cash

3.73

4.77

9.1

7.89

