Yug Decor Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.15
0.8
0.46
0.45
Depreciation
-0.48
-0.51
-0.23
-0.16
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.21
-0.13
-0.14
Working capital
0.2
-0.37
-0.26
1.37
Other operating items
Operating
-0.16
-0.29
-0.15
1.51
Capital expenditure
0
0.17
3.18
0.13
Free cash flow
-0.15
-0.12
3.02
1.64
Equity raised
3.82
4.37
3.81
4.53
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.06
-0.05
2.27
1.71
Dividends paid
0
0.58
0
0
Net in cash
3.73
4.77
9.1
7.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.