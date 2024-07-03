iifl-logo-icon 1
Yug Decor Ltd Share Price

41.15
(-3.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open41.15
  • Day's High41.15
  • 52 Wk High71.25
  • Prev. Close42.5
  • Day's Low41.15
  • 52 Wk Low 31.33
  • Turnover (lac)1.41
  • P/E35.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.76
  • EPS1.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.4
  • Div. Yield1.57
Yug Decor Ltd KEY RATIOS

Yug Decor Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

26 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

8 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 17 Nov, 2023

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Yug Decor Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

View More

View More

Yug Decor Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.47%

Non-Promoter- 30.52%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Yug Decor Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.19

6.25

4.17

4.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.83

1.19

2.13

2.03

Net Worth

8.02

7.44

6.3

6.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.94

17.39

16.17

16.73

yoy growth (%)

-8.31

7.54

-3.37

-5.29

Raw materials

-11.42

-11.86

-11.96

-12.16

As % of sales

71.65

68.2

73.96

72.69

Employee costs

-2.07

-2.47

-2.16

-1.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.15

0.8

0.46

0.45

Depreciation

-0.48

-0.51

-0.23

-0.16

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.21

-0.13

-0.14

Working capital

0.2

-0.37

-0.26

1.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.31

7.54

-3.37

-5.29

Op profit growth

-42.65

83.55

-12.24

18.57

EBIT growth

-61.37

65.19

-23.42

21.47

Net profit growth

-79.97

79.04

6.03

306.9

Yug Decor Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Yug Decor Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Chandresh Santosh Kumar Saraswat

Whole-time Director

Ankita Chandresh Saraswat

Non Executive Director

Santosh Kumar Saraswat

Independent Non Exe. Director

Abhay Rameshchandra Shrivastava

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh G. Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yug Decor Ltd

Summary

Yug Decor Limited was incorporated on 23rd June 2003 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company is founded by Chandresh S. Saraswat, who has a vast experience in production and marketing of adhesives and plywood industry goods. The Company is a young and dynamic organization manufacturing different kind of adhesives- synthetic binders, synthetic rubber adhesives, synthetic resin adhesives, natural rubber adhesives, footwear adhesives, Contact Adhesive, PVA Glue, Wood Glue and Shoe Glue under the brand name of Yug-Col. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of various types of Specialty Chemicals such as Water based adhesives and Solvent based adhesives. The manufacturing facility is located in Santej, near Ahmedabad, Western India.The Company has also made presence in the field of paint and surface coating - distempers, cement primers, emulsions (interior paints and exterior paints), wood finishes for melamyme in glossy and matt finish and PU coating in glossy and matt finish, red-oxide, lacquer and wood primer. Recently the company introduced enamel, automotive paints and decorative paints under the brand name of Yug-Coat.The Company purchased Manufacturing Unit Water and Solvent Based Chemicals/Adhesive in 2006-07. It acquired Unit II to manufacture solvent based Chemicals/Adhesive activities in 2011. In 2016-17, it further acquired the Unit III to undertake the manufacturing activities of paints and finishes. In May 2017, the Company launched a public issue
Company FAQs

What is the Yug Decor Ltd share price today?

The Yug Decor Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yug Decor Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yug Decor Ltd is ₹44.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yug Decor Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yug Decor Ltd is 35.42 and 3.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yug Decor Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yug Decor Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yug Decor Ltd is ₹31.33 and ₹71.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yug Decor Ltd?

Yug Decor Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.54%, 3 Years at 58.67%, 1 Year at -12.30%, 6 Month at 3.66%, 3 Month at 7.62% and 1 Month at 3.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yug Decor Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yug Decor Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.48 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.52 %

