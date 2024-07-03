SectorChemicals
Open₹41.15
Prev. Close₹42.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.41
Day's High₹41.15
Day's Low₹41.15
52 Week's High₹71.25
52 Week's Low₹31.33
Book Value₹10.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.4
P/E35.42
EPS1.2
Divi. Yield1.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.19
6.25
4.17
4.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.83
1.19
2.13
2.03
Net Worth
8.02
7.44
6.3
6.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.94
17.39
16.17
16.73
yoy growth (%)
-8.31
7.54
-3.37
-5.29
Raw materials
-11.42
-11.86
-11.96
-12.16
As % of sales
71.65
68.2
73.96
72.69
Employee costs
-2.07
-2.47
-2.16
-1.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.15
0.8
0.46
0.45
Depreciation
-0.48
-0.51
-0.23
-0.16
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.21
-0.13
-0.14
Working capital
0.2
-0.37
-0.26
1.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.31
7.54
-3.37
-5.29
Op profit growth
-42.65
83.55
-12.24
18.57
EBIT growth
-61.37
65.19
-23.42
21.47
Net profit growth
-79.97
79.04
6.03
306.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Chandresh Santosh Kumar Saraswat
Whole-time Director
Ankita Chandresh Saraswat
Non Executive Director
Santosh Kumar Saraswat
Independent Non Exe. Director
Abhay Rameshchandra Shrivastava
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh G. Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Yug Decor Ltd
Summary
Yug Decor Limited was incorporated on 23rd June 2003 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company is founded by Chandresh S. Saraswat, who has a vast experience in production and marketing of adhesives and plywood industry goods. The Company is a young and dynamic organization manufacturing different kind of adhesives- synthetic binders, synthetic rubber adhesives, synthetic resin adhesives, natural rubber adhesives, footwear adhesives, Contact Adhesive, PVA Glue, Wood Glue and Shoe Glue under the brand name of Yug-Col. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of various types of Specialty Chemicals such as Water based adhesives and Solvent based adhesives. The manufacturing facility is located in Santej, near Ahmedabad, Western India.The Company has also made presence in the field of paint and surface coating - distempers, cement primers, emulsions (interior paints and exterior paints), wood finishes for melamyme in glossy and matt finish and PU coating in glossy and matt finish, red-oxide, lacquer and wood primer. Recently the company introduced enamel, automotive paints and decorative paints under the brand name of Yug-Coat.The Company purchased Manufacturing Unit Water and Solvent Based Chemicals/Adhesive in 2006-07. It acquired Unit II to manufacture solvent based Chemicals/Adhesive activities in 2011. In 2016-17, it further acquired the Unit III to undertake the manufacturing activities of paints and finishes. In May 2017, the Company launched a public issue
The Yug Decor Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yug Decor Ltd is ₹44.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yug Decor Ltd is 35.42 and 3.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yug Decor Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yug Decor Ltd is ₹31.33 and ₹71.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yug Decor Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.54%, 3 Years at 58.67%, 1 Year at -12.30%, 6 Month at 3.66%, 3 Month at 7.62% and 1 Month at 3.66%.
