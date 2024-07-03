Summary

Yug Decor Limited was incorporated on 23rd June 2003 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Company is founded by Chandresh S. Saraswat, who has a vast experience in production and marketing of adhesives and plywood industry goods. The Company is a young and dynamic organization manufacturing different kind of adhesives- synthetic binders, synthetic rubber adhesives, synthetic resin adhesives, natural rubber adhesives, footwear adhesives, Contact Adhesive, PVA Glue, Wood Glue and Shoe Glue under the brand name of Yug-Col. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of various types of Specialty Chemicals such as Water based adhesives and Solvent based adhesives. The manufacturing facility is located in Santej, near Ahmedabad, Western India.The Company has also made presence in the field of paint and surface coating - distempers, cement primers, emulsions (interior paints and exterior paints), wood finishes for melamyme in glossy and matt finish and PU coating in glossy and matt finish, red-oxide, lacquer and wood primer. Recently the company introduced enamel, automotive paints and decorative paints under the brand name of Yug-Coat.The Company purchased Manufacturing Unit Water and Solvent Based Chemicals/Adhesive in 2006-07. It acquired Unit II to manufacture solvent based Chemicals/Adhesive activities in 2011. In 2016-17, it further acquired the Unit III to undertake the manufacturing activities of paints and finishes. In May 2017, the Company launched a public issue

