Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.94
17.39
16.17
16.73
yoy growth (%)
-8.31
7.54
-3.37
-5.29
Raw materials
-11.42
-11.86
-11.96
-12.16
As % of sales
71.65
68.2
73.96
72.69
Employee costs
-2.07
-2.47
-2.16
-1.99
As % of sales
13.03
14.21
13.41
11.91
Other costs
-1.54
-1.5
-1.19
-1.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.71
8.64
7.38
9.62
Operating profit
0.89
1.55
0.84
0.96
OPM
5.59
8.93
5.23
5.76
Depreciation
-0.48
-0.51
-0.23
-0.16
Interest expense
-0.26
-0.26
-0.18
-0.39
Other income
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.04
Profit before tax
0.15
0.8
0.46
0.45
Taxes
-0.03
-0.21
-0.13
-0.14
Tax rate
-22.17
-26.22
-28.26
-31.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.11
0.59
0.33
0.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.11
0.59
0.33
0.31
yoy growth (%)
-79.97
79.04
6.03
306.9
NPM
0.74
3.42
2.05
1.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.