Yug Decor Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

41.15
(-3.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.94

17.39

16.17

16.73

yoy growth (%)

-8.31

7.54

-3.37

-5.29

Raw materials

-11.42

-11.86

-11.96

-12.16

As % of sales

71.65

68.2

73.96

72.69

Employee costs

-2.07

-2.47

-2.16

-1.99

As % of sales

13.03

14.21

13.41

11.91

Other costs

-1.54

-1.5

-1.19

-1.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.71

8.64

7.38

9.62

Operating profit

0.89

1.55

0.84

0.96

OPM

5.59

8.93

5.23

5.76

Depreciation

-0.48

-0.51

-0.23

-0.16

Interest expense

-0.26

-0.26

-0.18

-0.39

Other income

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.04

Profit before tax

0.15

0.8

0.46

0.45

Taxes

-0.03

-0.21

-0.13

-0.14

Tax rate

-22.17

-26.22

-28.26

-31.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.11

0.59

0.33

0.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.11

0.59

0.33

0.31

yoy growth (%)

-79.97

79.04

6.03

306.9

NPM

0.74

3.42

2.05

1.87

