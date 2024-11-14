Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Yug Decor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Ahmedabad inter alia to consider approve and take on record the following matters: 1)Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2)Any other matter which the Board may deem fit and necessary. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we enclose herewith revised outcome for the board meeting held on 14th November,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

1. The Board has appointed CA. Rahul Maheshwari Proprietor of M/s Rahul Maheshwari & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad, as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. A brief details relating to his profile and appointment is enclosed as Annexure-1. 2. Appointed Mr. Thakkar Arpit Nikunjbhai having Membership Number ACS 63532 as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 28th October, 2024. A brief details relating to his profile and appointment is enclosed as Annexure-2. 3. Pursuant to the appointment of Mr. Thakkar Arpit Nikunjbhai having Membership Number ACS 63532 as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 28th October, 2024 Mr. Chandresh Saraswat (DIN: 01475370) , Managing Director of the Company has been vacated as a compliance officer of the company w.e.f. 28th October, 2024.

Yug Decor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice calling the 21st Annual General Meeting Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 4th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting dated 4th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on June 8, 2024, inter-alia has considered and approved the allotment of 35,96,423 Right Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/-each for cash at a price of Rs. 10 per Right Equity share at par (the issue Price) in terms of Letter of Offer dated 18.04.2024 and in accordance with the Basis of Allotment finalized in consultation with the Designated Stock Exchange and the Registrar to the issue. The details are given in the file enclosed herewith.

Yug Decor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated in Ahmedabad inter-alia to consider the business as annexed. Kindly take the same on your record. Outcome of the Board meeting as annexed along with required annexures. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, we are submitting revised outcome of Board meeting dt. 28th May, 2024 inter alia other business with Audit Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

The Board of Directors has approved Letter of Offer and other ancillary documents as per the enclosed document at the Board meeting held today i.e. 19th April, 2024.

Yug Decor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In furtherance to our communication dated 12th January 2024 informing approval of the Board of Directors of the Company for issuance of the equity shares of the Company by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act 2013 and the rules made thereunder the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 each as amended and other applicable laws and Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 13th April 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the terms and conditions of the rights issue including determination of the price. The outcome of the Board meeting as annexed. In continuation of our outcome of the Board Meeting held on today, i.e. 13th April, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders entitled to receive the Right entitlements for the Right issue of the Company been fixed on Friday, 19th April, 2024. It is requested to take the same on your record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.04.2024)

