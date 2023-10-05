15:100 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, YUG DECOR LIMITED has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE YUG DECOR LIMITED (540550) RECORD DATE 05/10/2023 PURPOSE Issue of 15 (Fifteen) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 100 (Hundred) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 05/10/2023 DR-627/2023-2024 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of YUG DECOR LIMITED(540550) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Thursday, October 05, 2023: - Scrip Code 540550 Scrip Name YUG DECOR LIMITED Current Market Lot 2000 Revised Market Lot 2300 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.09.2023)