1:2 Rights Isue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that YUG DECOR LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE YUG DECOR LIMITED. (540550) RECORD DATE 19/04/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for Cash AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 02 (Two) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 19/04/2024 DR-614/2024-2025 * Note: The Issue Price of Rs. 10/- per Rights Equity Share shall be payable at the time of application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 16.04.2024)