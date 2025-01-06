iifl-logo-icon 1
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.23
(4.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd

Yuvraaj Hygiene FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.41

-2.12

-2.73

-2.82

Depreciation

-0.91

-1.16

-1.35

-1.45

Tax paid

0.08

0.18

0.23

0.18

Working capital

0

0.57

-1.13

-1.87

Other operating items

Operating

-1.23

-2.53

-4.97

-5.96

Capital expenditure

-4.96

0.27

0.14

2.96

Free cash flow

-6.19

-2.26

-4.83

-3

Equity raised

-21.63

-15.15

-8.12

-4.15

Investing

0

0

0

-0.09

Financing

10.91

2.55

5.34

5.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-16.92

-14.87

-7.62

-1.78

QUICKLINKS FOR Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd

