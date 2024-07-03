Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹5.23
Prev. Close₹4.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.02
Day's High₹5.23
Day's Low₹5.23
52 Week's High₹4.99
52 Week's Low₹1.45
Book Value₹-0.34
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.41
P/E29.35
EPS0.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.32
9.32
9.32
7.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.07
-13.73
-12.56
-11.14
Net Worth
-4.75
-4.41
-3.24
-3.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.15
12.15
11.91
12.87
yoy growth (%)
24.74
2.01
-7.49
22.5
Raw materials
-10.26
-8.63
-7.98
-9.23
As % of sales
67.71
71.02
67.02
71.69
Employee costs
-0.58
-0.62
-0.54
-0.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.41
-2.12
-2.73
-2.82
Depreciation
-0.91
-1.16
-1.35
-1.45
Tax paid
0.08
0.18
0.23
0.18
Working capital
0
0.57
-1.13
-1.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.74
2.01
-7.49
22.5
Op profit growth
-51.95
50.42
5.42
-249.87
EBIT growth
-74.42
-16.34
-2.96
495.75
Net profit growth
-83.32
-22.16
-5.56
246.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Praful Hande
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajiv Kharbanda
Managing Director
Vishal Kampani
Whole-time Director
Benu Kampani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ankur Kampani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mustafa Badami
Reports by Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd
Summary
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. (formerly known Intensive Air Systems Limited) was incorporated in Jan.95 by taking over a proprietory concern, Environment Control Systems, as a going concern. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of scrub pads, scrubber & other household cleaning related items.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance the project. In 2012, the erstwhile Yuvraaj Hygiene Industries Private Limited got merged with the Company effective from 16th March, 2012 and resulting to the said merger, the name of the Company was changed from Intensive Air Systems Limited to Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Limited effective on 13th April, 2012.
Read More
The Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.23 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd is ₹47.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd is 29.35 and -14.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd is ₹1.45 and ₹4.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.07%, 3 Years at 60.81%, 1 Year at 237.16%, 6 Month at 168.28%, 3 Month at 144.61% and 1 Month at 133.18%.
