Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd Share Price

5.23
(4.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:37:00 PM

  • Open5.23
  • Day's High5.23
  • 52 Wk High4.99
  • Prev. Close4.99
  • Day's Low5.23
  • 52 Wk Low 1.45
  • Turnover (lac)1.02
  • P/E29.35
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-0.34
  • EPS0.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.41
  • Div. Yield0
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

5.23

Prev. Close

4.99

Turnover(Lac.)

1.02

Day's High

5.23

Day's Low

5.23

52 Week's High

4.99

52 Week's Low

1.45

Book Value

-0.34

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.41

P/E

29.35

EPS

0.17

Divi. Yield

0

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.92%

Non-Promoter- 25.07%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.32

9.32

9.32

7.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.07

-13.73

-12.56

-11.14

Net Worth

-4.75

-4.41

-3.24

-3.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.15

12.15

11.91

12.87

yoy growth (%)

24.74

2.01

-7.49

22.5

Raw materials

-10.26

-8.63

-7.98

-9.23

As % of sales

67.71

71.02

67.02

71.69

Employee costs

-0.58

-0.62

-0.54

-0.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.41

-2.12

-2.73

-2.82

Depreciation

-0.91

-1.16

-1.35

-1.45

Tax paid

0.08

0.18

0.23

0.18

Working capital

0

0.57

-1.13

-1.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.74

2.01

-7.49

22.5

Op profit growth

-51.95

50.42

5.42

-249.87

EBIT growth

-74.42

-16.34

-2.96

495.75

Net profit growth

-83.32

-22.16

-5.56

246.74

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Praful Hande

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajiv Kharbanda

Managing Director

Vishal Kampani

Whole-time Director

Benu Kampani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ankur Kampani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mustafa Badami

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd

Summary

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. (formerly known Intensive Air Systems Limited) was incorporated in Jan.95 by taking over a proprietory concern, Environment Control Systems, as a going concern. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of scrub pads, scrubber & other household cleaning related items.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance the project. In 2012, the erstwhile Yuvraaj Hygiene Industries Private Limited got merged with the Company effective from 16th March, 2012 and resulting to the said merger, the name of the Company was changed from Intensive Air Systems Limited to Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Limited effective on 13th April, 2012.
Company FAQs

What is the Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd share price today?

The Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.23 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd is ₹47.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd is 29.35 and -14.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd is ₹1.45 and ₹4.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd?

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.07%, 3 Years at 60.81%, 1 Year at 237.16%, 6 Month at 168.28%, 3 Month at 144.61% and 1 Month at 133.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.93 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.07 %

