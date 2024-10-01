iifl-logo-icon 1
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd AGM

6.03
(1.86%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Yuvraaj Hygiene CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e Monday, September 02, 2024 has, inter-alia, approved the following matters: 1. 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM); 2. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday, September 24, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) to determine the Members who are entitled to vote through Remote e-voting or voting at 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM). Summary of the Proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) Clarification on delayed submission of the proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/10/2024)

