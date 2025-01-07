Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.15
12.15
11.91
12.87
yoy growth (%)
24.74
2.01
-7.49
22.5
Raw materials
-10.26
-8.63
-7.98
-9.23
As % of sales
67.71
71.02
67.02
71.69
Employee costs
-0.58
-0.62
-0.54
-0.38
As % of sales
3.88
5.13
4.59
3.02
Other costs
-4.8
-3.92
-4.06
-3.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.67
32.32
34.14
30.33
Operating profit
-0.49
-1.03
-0.68
-0.65
OPM
-3.26
-8.48
-5.75
-5.05
Depreciation
-0.91
-1.16
-1.35
-1.45
Interest expense
0.01
-0.46
-0.75
-0.78
Other income
0.98
0.54
0.05
0.06
Profit before tax
-0.41
-2.12
-2.73
-2.82
Taxes
0.08
0.18
0.23
0.18
Tax rate
-21.66
-8.64
-8.7
-6.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.32
-1.94
-2.49
-2.64
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.32
-1.94
-2.49
-2.64
yoy growth (%)
-83.32
-22.16
-5.56
246.74
NPM
-2.13
-15.98
-20.95
-20.52
