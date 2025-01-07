iifl-logo-icon 1
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.49
(4.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

15.15

12.15

11.91

12.87

yoy growth (%)

24.74

2.01

-7.49

22.5

Raw materials

-10.26

-8.63

-7.98

-9.23

As % of sales

67.71

71.02

67.02

71.69

Employee costs

-0.58

-0.62

-0.54

-0.38

As % of sales

3.88

5.13

4.59

3.02

Other costs

-4.8

-3.92

-4.06

-3.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.67

32.32

34.14

30.33

Operating profit

-0.49

-1.03

-0.68

-0.65

OPM

-3.26

-8.48

-5.75

-5.05

Depreciation

-0.91

-1.16

-1.35

-1.45

Interest expense

0.01

-0.46

-0.75

-0.78

Other income

0.98

0.54

0.05

0.06

Profit before tax

-0.41

-2.12

-2.73

-2.82

Taxes

0.08

0.18

0.23

0.18

Tax rate

-21.66

-8.64

-8.7

-6.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.32

-1.94

-2.49

-2.64

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.32

-1.94

-2.49

-2.64

yoy growth (%)

-83.32

-22.16

-5.56

246.74

NPM

-2.13

-15.98

-20.95

-20.52

