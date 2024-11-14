Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Quarterly Results Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30of the securities and exchange board of India (listing Obligations and disclosure regulations) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company in their meeting held today i.e Thursday, November 14, 2024 inter alia considered and approved the un-audited financial result for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

With respect to the above captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, October 10, 2024 have inter alia considered and approved following business: 1. Seeking approval of shareholders of the company through Postal ballot to increase remuneration of Mr. Vishal Kampani, Managing Director having (DIN: 03335717) from Rs. 5,00,000/- (Rupees Five Lakh) to Rs. 10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakh) per month with effect from December 01, 2024. 2. Appointment of CS Mannish L. Ghia (Membership No. 6252), Partner at M/s. Manish Ghia & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (COP: 3531) as a Scrutinizer to scrutinize the postal ballot process in a fair and transparent manner. Read less..

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e Monday, September 02, 2024 has, inter-alia, approved the following matters: 1. 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM); 2. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday, September 24, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) to determine the Members who are entitled to vote through Remote e-voting or voting at 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

YUVRAAJ HYGIENE PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report of the Company for Quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, August 13, 2024, inter alia considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results and Limited review Report of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Further, In terms of the provisions of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, we are enclosing herewith copy of the following: a. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024; b. Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024) Submission of copy of newspaper advertisement dated August 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

YUVRAAJ HYGIENE PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, May 29, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the matters as mentioned in the outcome The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04.00 P.M. and concluded at 05.15 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 21 May 2024

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, May 21, 2024, have inter alia considered and approved the following business: 1. Seeking approval from Shareholders through Postal Ballot for appointing Mr. Deepak Lalchand Nichani (DIN: 10535710) and Mr. Vishal Chamanlal Gupta (DIN: 09257363) as Independent Directors of the Company. 2. Appointment of CS Mannish L. Ghia (Membership No. 6252), Partner at M/s. Manish Ghia & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (COP: 3531) as a Scrutinizer to scrutinize the postal ballot process in a fair and transparent manner. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 02.30 p.m. and concluded at 03.20 p.m

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 27th March, 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Take note of Completion of Tenure / Cessation of Independent Directors 2. Appointment of Independent Directors 3. Reconstitution of Committees The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 05.00 P.M. and concluded at 06.15 P.M. Kindly take the same on your records

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024