|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|3 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting Pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR), Regulation 2015 and section 91 of Companies Act, 2013, we wish to inform you that Register of member and share transfer books of the Company will remain close from Tuesday September 24, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both inclusive). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)
