Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd Company Summary

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd Summary

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. (formerly known Intensive Air Systems Limited) was incorporated in Jan.95 by taking over a proprietory concern, Environment Control Systems, as a going concern. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of scrub pads, scrubber & other household cleaning related items.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance the project. In 2012, the erstwhile Yuvraaj Hygiene Industries Private Limited got merged with the Company effective from 16th March, 2012 and resulting to the said merger, the name of the Company was changed from Intensive Air Systems Limited to Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Limited effective on 13th April, 2012.

