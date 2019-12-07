Zenith Capitals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
1.92
1.92
1.92
1.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.61
-0.53
-0.49
-0.58
Net Worth
1.31
1.39
1.43
1.34
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.09
0.09
0.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.31
1.48
1.52
1.43
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.01
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.97
1.14
1.12
1.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
1
1.17
1.15
1.09
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
Cash
0.03
0.01
0.07
0.01
Total Assets
1.32
1.48
1.52
1.43
No Record Found
