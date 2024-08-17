SectorFinance
Open₹182
Prev. Close₹184
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹182
Day's Low₹178
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹6.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.18
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
1.92
1.92
1.92
1.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.61
-0.53
-0.49
-0.58
Net Worth
1.31
1.39
1.43
1.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.16
-0.04
0.09
-0.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Yogesh Rathiwadekar
Director
Mayur Jamdhade
Managing Director
Vinayak Palande
Additional Director
Richa Choudhary
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Zenith Capitals Limited was incorporated in the year May 30, 1983. The Company has not conducted operations during the year. It has only incurred administrative expenses in order to keep the licenses and permissions alive. The company could not do business in need of opportunities. Surplus available with the company was invested in unquoted investments and given as advances to certain parties. Excepting that no business activities were pursued during the year.During the year 2015, the company granted loans to Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd of Rs 94,00,000 and Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd of worth Rs 20,00,000.During the year 2015, the company made investments in equity shares of unquoted companies viz., Parasmani Trade Links Pvt Ltd., of Rs 6,50,000 and Priority Merchants Pvt Ltd., of Rs 25,00,000.
