Zenith Capitals Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FUTURE OUTLOOK:

NBFCs in India have played a significant role in financing various sectors of the economy, particularly those that have been underserved by the banks. Non-banking finance companies (NBFC) which operated mostly in unorganized sectors and under-serviced segments of the economy have been regulated to a large extent post reforms. Close Customer Interaction, deep understanding of the client, specialized field expertise and low cost infrastructure are the typical features of a NBFC business model. NBFCs supplement the role of the banking sector in meeting the increasing financial need of the corporate sector, delivering credit to the unorganized sector and to small local borrowers.

The frequent restrictive regulations for the sector seem to be imposing regulatory burdens and causing hurdles to the growth of the segment. Owing to the regulatory uncertainty and general macroeconomic full, NBFC segment has witnessed a slower growth, slow-down in construction equipment, commercial vehicle and gold loan portfolios and building of delinquencies and lowering of interest margins.

The significant change in the Regulatory frame work in the last few years has helped us to be very prudent resulting in achieving the desired goal. While your Company has maintained a perfect record of compliance of regulatory norms, as assured in the earlier years the company is trying to negotiate new business for the forthcoming years.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

The role of NBFCs has become increasingly important from both the macroeconomic perspective and the structure of the Indian financial system. It is a proven fact, that only those NBFCs which fall under the regulatory norms and serious about being in the finance business survived. To survive and constantly grow, NBFCs have to focus on their core strengths while improving on weaknesses.

There have been several committees in the past acknowledging the role and importance of NBFCs in India and their complimentary role to banks in financial intermediation. Since there are several credit starved and under-serviced segments in the economy, the NBFCs have a definite long term role. NBFCs have immense business potential from the segment untapped by the commercial banks.

The Company operating only in major cities and having not accepted any public deposit has not ventured into any riskier segments. Proper systems and procedures are in place to analyse and mitigate the threats.

RISK & CONCERNS:

Your Company being a NBFC is subjected to both Business and Financial risk. While the business risk is associated with operating environment, ownership structure, Management, System & Policy and Corporate Governance, the financial risk lies in Asset Quality, Liquidity, Profitability and Capital Adequacy. Your Company recognizes these risks and makes best effort to mitigate them in time.

The Company has always kept in mind the uncertainties and the mitigation while conducting the business.

THE RBI NORMS AND ACCOUNTING STANDARDS:

To comply with RBI directions, Your Company closed its accounts for the full year ending March 2018, and your Company continues to comply with the directives issued as well as the norms prescribed by Reserve Bank of India for NBFCs.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL CONTROL:

The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal control in all spheres of its activities to ensure that all its assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and that the transactions are authorized, recorded and reported diligently. The Company ensures adherence to all internal control policies and procedures as well as compliance with all regulatory guidelines.

RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Board of Directors have reviewed the Management Discussion and Analysis prepared by the Management, and the Independent Auditors have noted its contents. Statement in this report of the Companys objective, projections, estimates, exceptions, and predictions are forward looking statements subject to the applicable laws and regulations. The statements may be subjected to certain risks and uncertainties.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and opinion expressed in this section of the Annual Report may contain certain statements which the management believes are true to the best of its knowledge at the time of its preparation. The Company and the Management shall not be held liable for any loss, which may arise as a result of any action taken on the basis of the information contained herein.