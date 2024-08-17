iifl-logo-icon 1
178
(-3.26%)
Dec 7, 2019|02:26:33 PM

Zenith Capitals Ltd Summary

Zenith Capitals Limited was incorporated in the year May 30, 1983. The Company has not conducted operations during the year. It has only incurred administrative expenses in order to keep the licenses and permissions alive. The company could not do business in need of opportunities. Surplus available with the company was invested in unquoted investments and given as advances to certain parties. Excepting that no business activities were pursued during the year.During the year 2015, the company granted loans to Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd of Rs 94,00,000 and Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd of worth Rs 20,00,000.During the year 2015, the company made investments in equity shares of unquoted companies viz., Parasmani Trade Links Pvt Ltd., of Rs 6,50,000 and Priority Merchants Pvt Ltd., of Rs 25,00,000.

