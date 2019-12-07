Zenith Capitals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.16
-0.04
0.09
-0.45
Other operating items
Operating
-0.16
-0.04
0.09
-0.45
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.04
Free cash flow
-0.16
-0.04
0.09
-0.41
Equity raised
-1.14
-1.02
-1.07
-1.02
Investing
0
0
0
0.32
Financing
0.09
0.18
0.18
0.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.21
-0.88
-0.79
-0.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.