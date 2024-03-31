To The Members of Zomato Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Zomato Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Statement of Profit

Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary material accounting policies and other explanatory information, which includes Foodie Bay Employees

ESOP Trust ("trust") (herein referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of report of the other auditor on financial statements of Foodie Bay Employees Trust ("trust") referred to in the Other Matters section below the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,

2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian

Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the companies (Indian Accounting standards) Rules 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at

March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the

Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the

Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us and the audit of evidence obtained by the other auditor in terms of their reports referred to in the Other Matters section below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 39 to the standalone financial statements relating to the show cause notices (SCNs) received by the Company from GST authorities in respect of GST on delivery charges. The

Company, supported by the external experts advice, is of the view that, it has a strong case on merits.

Given the uncertainty involved, the ultimate outcome will be ascertained on the disposal of above matter. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion of on these matters, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. Auditors Response 1 Impairment of investment in a subsidiary (Refer note 5 & 41 of the standalone financial statement) Principal audit procedures performed: Investments in subsidiaries are accounted for at cost less impairment in the Companys standalone financial statements; • Evaluated the design, implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of relevant internal controls relating to impairment assessment of investment in subsidiary. If impairment indicators exist, the recoverable amounts of the investments in subsidiaries are estimated in order to determine the extent of the impairment loss, if any. Any such impairment loss is recognised in the Statement of Profit and Loss; • Evaluated the reasonableness of the business assumptions relating to future revenue growth; During the current year, based on identified impairment indicators, management has carried out impairment assessment by comparing the carrying value of these investments to their recoverable amount to determine whether an impairment was required to be recognized. • Evaluated the objectivity and competency of the specialist engaged by the Company and reviewed the valuation report issued by such specialist; We considered the assumptions relating to future revenue growth and the valuation assumptions, specifically, the assumptions relating to weighted average cost of capital and terminal growth rate, used in estimation of recoverable value of the investment in Zomato Hyperpure Private Limited (with carrying value of INR 1,664 Crores as on March 31, 2024) and Blink Commerce Private Limited (with Carrying value of INR 6,248 Crores as on March 31, 2024) as key audit matter due to the significance of the investment amount and the significant estimates and judgement involved in estimation of these assumptions. • We have used our valuation specialists to assess overall reasonableness of the assumptions used particularly those relating to the weighted average cost of capital and terminal growth rate; Performed sensitivity analysis on the key assumptions such as weighted average cost of capital and terminal growth rate; 2. Fair valuation of investment in other entities (Refer note 5 & 33 of the standalone financial statement) Principal audit procedures performed: The Company has made investments in CureFit Healthcare Private Limited, BigFoot Retail Solutions Private Limited, Samast Technologies Private Limited and Adonmo Private Limited where the aggregate carrying value of these investments as on March 31, 2024 is INR 1,939 crores. These investments are measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income (‘FVTOCI) as at March 31, 2024. • Evaluated the design, implementation and tested operating effectiveness of relevant internal controls relating to determination of the fair value of investment in the said entities. We considered the valuation assumptions relating to weighted average cost of capital, terminal growth rate, revenue multiple and the methodology in estimation of fair value of these investments as a key audit matter due to the significance of the investment amount and the significant estimates and judgement involved in determination of fair value. • Evaluated the objectivity and competence of the specialist engaged by the Company and reviewed the valuation report issued by such specialist. • With the assistance of our valuation specialists, we have assessed overall reasonableness of the methodology used and assumptions used particularly those relating to the weighted average cost of capital, terminal growth rate and revenue multiple. 3. Revenue Recognition (Refer note 20 & 2.2.x of the standalone financial statements) Principal audit procedures performed: The Company provides an e-commerce platform that enables merchants to sell their food items to users through the platform. The Company mainly generates revenue through commission revenue. • We obtained an understanding, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of The Companys revenue process is largely automated and relies significantly on its IT systems. (i) the general IT controls, automated controls and control over system generated reports relevant for revenue recognition by involving our IT specialist; We considered accuracy of revenue relating to food delivery as a key audit matter because of the complexity of the IT systems and significance of volumes of data processed by the IT systems. (ii) controls over recording of revenue relating to food delivery business; (iii) control over determination of commission rate and (iv) control over reconciliations performed between the commission revenue recorded and amount received from payment gateway; • We tested inter se reconciliations between reports generated from relevant IT systems with general ledger; • We tested, on a sample basis, underlying contracts, identifying the key terms and attributes from the contracts and checking them against the underlying data from the system used in the transaction processes and then recalculating the revenue amount.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The

Board report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• When we read the Boards report if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA

720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the Company which include the trust to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements.

We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of such entities included in the standalone financial statements of which we are the independent auditors. For the trust included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by other auditor remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such

Other Matters

We did not audit the financial included in the standalone financial statements the Company whose financial statements reflect total assets of INR 25 crores as at March 31, 2024 and total revenue of INR Nil for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone statements. The been audited by the other auditor whose reports have been furnished to us by the management and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the trust and our report in terms of subsection (3) of Section 143 of the

Act, in so far as it relates to trust, is based solely on the report of such other auditor. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements below is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of the reports of other auditor on the separate financial statement, referred to in the Other Matters section above, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, except for not complying with requirements of Audit trail as stated in (i)(vi) proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and

Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on

March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16)of theAct, as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) The Modification relating to complying with the requirements of audit trial is as stated in paragraph (b) above. i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year March 31, 2024. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate ) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us or other auditor to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under

(a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended

March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that:

(a) in respect of certain accounting software, audit trail was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes, (b) in respect of an accounting software for maintenance of payroll records, operated by third party software service provider, in the absence of an independent auditors system and organization controls report covering the requirement of audit trail at database level, we are unable to comment whether audit trail feature at database level was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with and (c) in respect of an accounting software, for maintenance of purchase records for the period from August 17, 2023 operated by a third party software service provider, in the absence of an independent auditors system and organization controls report covering the requirement of audit trail at database level, we are unable to comment whether audit trail feature of the software at database level was enabled and operated from August 17, 2023 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with.

Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software for which the audit trail feature was operating.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023 reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,

2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended

March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No. 015125N)

Sd/-

Vikas Khurana

(Partner) Place: Gurugram (Membership No. 503760) Date: May 13, 2024 UDIN: 24503760BKFDGV2205

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Zomato Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date which includes internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the

Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company

We conducted our audit in accordance with the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section

143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells

Chartered Accountants financial (Firms Registration No. 015125N)

Sd/-

Vikas Khurana

(Partner) Place: Gurugram (Membership No. 503760) Date: May 13, 2024 UDIN: 24503760BKFDGV2205

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: (i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (c) The Company has a program of verification of property, plant and equipment and right-to-use assets, as per which IT assets such as (Computers and telephone instrument) are physically verified once in 2 years and all other assets including right of use assets are physically verified once in 3 years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, some of the IT assets were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(d) The Company does not have any immovable properties including right of use assets and hence reporting under clause (i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(f) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as of March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause (ii)(a) of the

Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions and hence reporting under clause

(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. (iii) The Company has not provided any guarantee or security and granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investment in and granted secured/unsecured loans to companies during the year, in respect of which: (a) The Company has provided loans during the year and details of which are given below:

Particulars Loans (INR in crores) A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: – Subsidiaries 0.1 – Others NIL B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: – Subsidiaries NIL – Others NIL

(b) The investments made and conditions of all above mentioned loans provided, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts of principal amounts and interest have been regular as per stipulations.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no loan outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans and making investments. The Company has not granted any loans, made investments, or provided guarantees under Section 185 of the Companies Act 2013.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits.

Hence reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) Having regard to the nature of the Companys business / activities, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Income-tax, Employees State Insurance Act, 1948, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities and the company has generally been regular in depositing provident fund and professional tax to the appropriate authorities. We have been informed that the provisions of the

Service Tax, Sales Tax, duty of Excise, duty of Customs, Value Added Tax are not applicable to the Company.

There were no material undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, Professional tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance Act, 1948, Income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31,2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (INR in crores)* Period to which the Amount Relates Forum where dispute is pending Finance act 1994 Service tax 184 October 2014 - June 2017 Commissioner, Central Tax, GST Delhi Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Goods & Service Tax 2 July 2017 - March 2018 Joint Commissioner Appeals, Karnataka Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Goods & Service Tax 12 FY 2018-2021 Additional Commissioner, CGST Gurugram Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Goods & Service Tax 2 July 2017 - March 2018 Joint Commissioner Appeals, Delhi Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Goods & Service Tax 1 April 2020 - Nov 2022 Joint Commissioner Appeals, Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Goods & Service Tax 9 2018-19 Deputy Commissioner Gujarat Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Goods & Service Tax 23 2018-19 Assistant Commissioner, Karnataka Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Goods & Service Tax 0.4 2019-20 Assistant Commissioner, Jharkhand

*Includes interest and penalty as computed in the order

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1956 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause (ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) As informed to us, the company has not raised any money as short-term fund. Hence, reporting under clause (ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary & associate.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause (ix)(f) of the

Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally). In regard to the private placement of shares made till March 31, 2021 we report that out of some part of unutilised funds at the beginning of the year, Prima-facie have been utilised during the year for the purpose for which they were raised and some portion of the amount raised which remain unutilised during the year, have been invested in mutual funds/ Government securities / Bonds and bank deposits as on March 31, 2024. (xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with

Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period from April 2023 to December 2023 as per plan of the Company for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

With respect to the Indian entities, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the

Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. (xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The company has incurred average net loss in the period of three immediately preceding financial years and hence, it is not required to spend any money under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No. 015125N)

Sd/-

Vikas Khurana

(Partner) Place: Gurugram

(Membership No. 503760)

Date: May 13, 2024

UDIN: 24503760BKFDGV2205