A K Spintex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
5.03
5.03
5.03
5.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.49
18.17
16.36
15.9
Net Worth
30.52
23.2
21.39
20.93
Minority Interest
Debt
9.93
10.99
10.97
10.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.88
1.88
1.85
1.92
Total Liabilities
42.33
36.07
34.21
33.03
Fixed Assets
27.51
24.67
20.95
20.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.74
0
0
0
Networking Capital
14.07
11.38
13.26
12.49
Inventories
7.63
7.83
7.21
5.67
Inventory Days
54.82
32.54
Sundry Debtors
19.89
15.21
14.57
14.69
Debtor Days
110.79
84.32
Other Current Assets
4.83
4.57
4.32
3.8
Sundry Creditors
-15.16
-13.47
-10.41
-9.44
Creditor Days
79.16
54.19
Other Current Liabilities
-3.12
-2.76
-2.43
-2.23
Cash
0.01
0.03
0.02
0.03
Total Assets
42.33
36.08
34.23
33.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.