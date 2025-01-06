A K Spintex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.45
2.57
3.09
3.08
Depreciation
-3.37
-3.71
-2.09
-1.9
Tax paid
0
-0.67
-0.99
-1.15
Working capital
0.74
4.6
-0.8
-2.94
Other operating items
Operating
-2.16
2.78
-0.79
-2.91
Capital expenditure
3.81
12.2
4.79
1.47
Free cash flow
1.64
14.98
3.99
-1.44
Equity raised
31.8
23.37
14.54
10.69
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.13
2.77
3.88
7.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
36.57
41.13
22.42
16.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.