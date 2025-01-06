iifl-logo-icon 1
A K Spintex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

682.2
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

A K Spintex Ltd

A K Spintex FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.45

2.57

3.09

3.08

Depreciation

-3.37

-3.71

-2.09

-1.9

Tax paid

0

-0.67

-0.99

-1.15

Working capital

0.74

4.6

-0.8

-2.94

Other operating items

Operating

-2.16

2.78

-0.79

-2.91

Capital expenditure

3.81

12.2

4.79

1.47

Free cash flow

1.64

14.98

3.99

-1.44

Equity raised

31.8

23.37

14.54

10.69

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.13

2.77

3.88

7.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

36.57

41.13

22.42

16.74

