A K Spintex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

682.2
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

47.99

63.58

52.94

52.4

yoy growth (%)

-24.5

20.09

1.01

18.59

Raw materials

-10.14

-14.62

-14.67

-14.86

As % of sales

21.12

23

27.72

28.36

Employee costs

-8.38

-13.87

-12.86

-12.24

As % of sales

17.46

21.81

24.3

23.35

Other costs

-24.77

-27.94

-19.63

-19.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.62

43.95

37.09

36.64

Operating profit

4.69

7.13

5.76

6.09

OPM

9.78

11.22

10.88

11.63

Depreciation

-3.37

-3.71

-2.09

-1.9

Interest expense

-0.94

-1

-0.86

-1.29

Other income

0.09

0.16

0.3

0.18

Profit before tax

0.45

2.57

3.09

3.08

Taxes

0

-0.67

-0.99

-1.15

Tax rate

-0.57

-26.12

-32.2

-37.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.45

1.9

2.1

1.92

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.45

1.9

2.1

1.92

yoy growth (%)

-76.01

-9.25

8.97

1,479.33

NPM

0.95

2.99

3.96

3.67

