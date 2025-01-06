Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
47.99
63.58
52.94
52.4
yoy growth (%)
-24.5
20.09
1.01
18.59
Raw materials
-10.14
-14.62
-14.67
-14.86
As % of sales
21.12
23
27.72
28.36
Employee costs
-8.38
-13.87
-12.86
-12.24
As % of sales
17.46
21.81
24.3
23.35
Other costs
-24.77
-27.94
-19.63
-19.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.62
43.95
37.09
36.64
Operating profit
4.69
7.13
5.76
6.09
OPM
9.78
11.22
10.88
11.63
Depreciation
-3.37
-3.71
-2.09
-1.9
Interest expense
-0.94
-1
-0.86
-1.29
Other income
0.09
0.16
0.3
0.18
Profit before tax
0.45
2.57
3.09
3.08
Taxes
0
-0.67
-0.99
-1.15
Tax rate
-0.57
-26.12
-32.2
-37.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.45
1.9
2.1
1.92
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.45
1.9
2.1
1.92
yoy growth (%)
-76.01
-9.25
8.97
1,479.33
NPM
0.95
2.99
3.96
3.67
