iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

A K Spintex Ltd Share Price

682.2
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:18:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open682.2
  • Day's High682.2
  • 52 Wk High754.55
  • Prev. Close668.85
  • Day's Low682.2
  • 52 Wk Low 106.6
  • Turnover (lac)132.4
  • P/E46.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value82.13
  • EPS14.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)343.27
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

A K Spintex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

682.2

Prev. Close

668.85

Turnover(Lac.)

132.4

Day's High

682.2

Day's Low

682.2

52 Week's High

754.55

52 Week's Low

106.6

Book Value

82.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

343.27

P/E

46.71

EPS

14.32

Divi. Yield

0

A K Spintex Ltd Corporate Action

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

A K Spintex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

A K Spintex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:29 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.75%

Non-Promoter- 29.24%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

A K Spintex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

5.03

5.03

5.03

5.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.49

18.17

16.36

15.9

Net Worth

30.52

23.2

21.39

20.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

47.99

63.58

52.94

52.4

yoy growth (%)

-24.5

20.09

1.01

18.59

Raw materials

-10.14

-14.62

-14.67

-14.86

As % of sales

21.12

23

27.72

28.36

Employee costs

-8.38

-13.87

-12.86

-12.24

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.45

2.57

3.09

3.08

Depreciation

-3.37

-3.71

-2.09

-1.9

Tax paid

0

-0.67

-0.99

-1.15

Working capital

0.74

4.6

-0.8

-2.94

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.5

20.09

1.01

18.59

Op profit growth

-34.21

23.88

-5.52

55.99

EBIT growth

-60.72

-9.57

-9.49

141.95

Net profit growth

-76.01

-9.25

8.97

1,479.33

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

A K Spintex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT A K Spintex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Prakash Chand Chhabra

Director

Tilok Chand Chhabra

Director

Saurabh Chhabra

Independent Director

Sandeep Hinger

Independent Director

Divya Praveen Kothari

Company Secretary

Ashish Kumar Bagrecha

Additional Director

Dipak Karwa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by A K Spintex Ltd

Summary

AK Spintex Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name & style of A.K. Processors Private Limited on October 6, 1994 having object of Processing of man made fabrics. Later to expand the area of operation and to fulfill its Capital requirement, the Company got converted as Public Limited Company on January 6, 1995 and the name was changed to A.K. Processors Limited. In eighties there were lots of opportunities in textile sector. The Government focused on textile development. To avail this opportunity the Company decided to start fabric processing business and the name of the Company was changed from A.K. Processors Limited to A.K. Spintex Limited on February 24, 1995. The Company is one of the leading Process House for Processing of Polyester Fabric and Cotton Fabric in India. The Company provides quality processing with complete satisfaction. In 2014-15, Company expanded the project by adding an imported machine Comfit Finish Range machine for better finishing. It added Fully Automatic Yamuna Hydraulic Jigger Machine. The Company took the expansion in 2016-17 by adding an imported Set Brushing (Sueding) Machine for better finishing.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the A K Spintex Ltd share price today?

The A K Spintex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹682.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of A K Spintex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of A K Spintex Ltd is ₹343.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of A K Spintex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of A K Spintex Ltd is 46.71 and 8.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of A K Spintex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a A K Spintex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of A K Spintex Ltd is ₹106.6 and ₹754.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of A K Spintex Ltd?

A K Spintex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 115.26%, 3 Years at 171.29%, 1 Year at 406.90%, 6 Month at 173.73%, 3 Month at 173.11% and 1 Month at 26.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of A K Spintex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of A K Spintex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.76 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.24 %

QUICKLINKS FOR A K Spintex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.