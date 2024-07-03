SectorTextiles
Open₹682.2
Prev. Close₹668.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹132.4
Day's High₹682.2
Day's Low₹682.2
52 Week's High₹754.55
52 Week's Low₹106.6
Book Value₹82.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)343.27
P/E46.71
EPS14.32
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
5.03
5.03
5.03
5.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.49
18.17
16.36
15.9
Net Worth
30.52
23.2
21.39
20.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
47.99
63.58
52.94
52.4
yoy growth (%)
-24.5
20.09
1.01
18.59
Raw materials
-10.14
-14.62
-14.67
-14.86
As % of sales
21.12
23
27.72
28.36
Employee costs
-8.38
-13.87
-12.86
-12.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.45
2.57
3.09
3.08
Depreciation
-3.37
-3.71
-2.09
-1.9
Tax paid
0
-0.67
-0.99
-1.15
Working capital
0.74
4.6
-0.8
-2.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.5
20.09
1.01
18.59
Op profit growth
-34.21
23.88
-5.52
55.99
EBIT growth
-60.72
-9.57
-9.49
141.95
Net profit growth
-76.01
-9.25
8.97
1,479.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Managing Director
Prakash Chand Chhabra
Director
Tilok Chand Chhabra
Director
Saurabh Chhabra
Independent Director
Sandeep Hinger
Independent Director
Divya Praveen Kothari
Company Secretary
Ashish Kumar Bagrecha
Additional Director
Dipak Karwa
Reports by A K Spintex Ltd
Summary
AK Spintex Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name & style of A.K. Processors Private Limited on October 6, 1994 having object of Processing of man made fabrics. Later to expand the area of operation and to fulfill its Capital requirement, the Company got converted as Public Limited Company on January 6, 1995 and the name was changed to A.K. Processors Limited. In eighties there were lots of opportunities in textile sector. The Government focused on textile development. To avail this opportunity the Company decided to start fabric processing business and the name of the Company was changed from A.K. Processors Limited to A.K. Spintex Limited on February 24, 1995. The Company is one of the leading Process House for Processing of Polyester Fabric and Cotton Fabric in India. The Company provides quality processing with complete satisfaction. In 2014-15, Company expanded the project by adding an imported machine Comfit Finish Range machine for better finishing. It added Fully Automatic Yamuna Hydraulic Jigger Machine. The Company took the expansion in 2016-17 by adding an imported Set Brushing (Sueding) Machine for better finishing.
The A K Spintex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹682.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of A K Spintex Ltd is ₹343.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of A K Spintex Ltd is 46.71 and 8.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a A K Spintex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of A K Spintex Ltd is ₹106.6 and ₹754.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
A K Spintex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 115.26%, 3 Years at 171.29%, 1 Year at 406.90%, 6 Month at 173.73%, 3 Month at 173.11% and 1 Month at 26.51%.
