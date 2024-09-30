Respected Sir, we are here to inform you that pursuant to the provision of the Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 and section 91 of the Companies Act,2013 the Register of Members and share Transfer books shall remain closed from Monday the 23rd september,2024 to Monday, the 30th september,2024 (Both days Inclusive) for the purpose of the next Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Monday 30th September2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the register office of the company. Respected Sir, We are here to inform you that pursuant to the provision of the Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation,2015 and Section 108 of the Companies Act,2013 read with the Rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration) rules, 2014 of the company is providing facilities to the members of the company to cast their vote through electronic means including remote E-voting for the Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, 30th September,2024 we hereby submit the following information for the investors/ members of the company. Respected Sir, This is with reference to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 we hereby submit proceedings of the 30th Annual General Meeting held on 30th September,2024 at registered office of the company. Please note that result of e-voting as well as poll will be intimated to you separately upon receipt of report from Scrutinizer within 48 hours from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting You are requested to please take on record the above said documents of the company for your reference and further needful (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Respected Sir, with reference to the captioned subject we are enclosing herewith the details of voting result (remote e-voting and by poll/ballot) of the 30th Annual general meeting of the company held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 14 K.M. STONE, CHITTOR ROAD, BILIYA KALAN-311001 Kindly note that the chairman has declared the result of the coting aforesaid Annual general Meeting on 3rd October,2024 on the basis of report by the Scrutinizer for remote e-voting and poll/ballot for the above mentioned purpose. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)