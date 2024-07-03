A K Spintex Ltd Summary

AK Spintex Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name & style of A.K. Processors Private Limited on October 6, 1994 having object of Processing of man made fabrics. Later to expand the area of operation and to fulfill its Capital requirement, the Company got converted as Public Limited Company on January 6, 1995 and the name was changed to A.K. Processors Limited. In eighties there were lots of opportunities in textile sector. The Government focused on textile development. To avail this opportunity the Company decided to start fabric processing business and the name of the Company was changed from A.K. Processors Limited to A.K. Spintex Limited on February 24, 1995. The Company is one of the leading Process House for Processing of Polyester Fabric and Cotton Fabric in India. The Company provides quality processing with complete satisfaction. In 2014-15, Company expanded the project by adding an imported machine Comfit Finish Range machine for better finishing. It added Fully Automatic Yamuna Hydraulic Jigger Machine. The Company took the expansion in 2016-17 by adding an imported Set Brushing (Sueding) Machine for better finishing.