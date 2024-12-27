Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

A.K. Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday December 27 2024 at 12:00 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 14 K.M. Stone Chittor Road Biliya Kalan Bhilwara-311001 to consider the below enlisted agendas: 1. To consider and adopt the policy on Material Subsidiary. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. We request you to kindly take the above information on record and oblige. This is to inform you that The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on today i.e. Friday December 27, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 02:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company inter-alia, unanimously transacted the following business(s):- 1. Approved and adopted the policy on Material Subsidiary of the Company. 2. Disclosure of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Acquisition of 100% of the securities of Sunrakshak Agro Products Private Limited (SAPPL) from the current shareholders of SAPPL and subscription to a certain number of Equity Shares by A. K. SPINTEX LIMITED (The Company) On the back of exponential growth opportunity and with an objective of exploring new business opportunities, A. K. Spintex Limited, has decided to acquire 100% of the Equity Shares of Sunrakshak Agro Products Private Limited (SAPPL). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.12.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

A.K. Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Respected Sir With reference to regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) 2015 we are inform you that Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company shall be held on Wednesday the 13th November 2024 at 2:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the Company 14 K.M. Stone Chittorgarh Road Biliya Kalan Bhilwara-311001 to consider and approve the following business along with other routine business with Agenda. 1. Approval of Unaudited Financial Statements of the company for the quarter and 6 Month ended 30th September 2024. 2. To approve any other matter with permission of chair Necessary notice in newspapers being also published You are requested to please take on record our above said information for your reference and place the same on the website of the BSE for information of the investors/members of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024) Respected Sir, In reference to regulation 33 (3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 we hereby submit the statement of Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2024 A Copy of the statement of Unaudited Financial Result along with Limited Review Report is attached herewith You are requested to please take on record our above said documents for your reference and further needful (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 30 Oct 2024

This is to inform you that The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday October 30, 2024 at 01:00 P.M at and concluded at 02:30 P.M. at the registered office of the company inter-alia, unanimously transacted the following business(s):- 1. Decided to convene an Extra-ordinary general meeting of the company on Monday, 02nd December 2024 through VC/OAVM and in this regard: a) Approved the draft notice of EGM to be held on 02nd December 2024. b) Approved the appointment of M/s Anil Somani & Associates bearing Membership No. 36055 and COP No. 13379 to scrutinize E-voting process at the fair and transparent manner. 2. The Cut-off date for determining shareholders for dispatching notice of forthcoming Extra-Ordinary General Meeting will be Friday November 01, 2024 and the cut-off date for determining the eligibility to vote by electronic means in the forthcoming EGM will be Tuesday, November 26, 2024. Read less..

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

A.K. Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of directors of company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at registered office of the company for following agenda To approve draft notice for calling upon EGM To appoint Scrutinizer for EGM Any other matters with permission of chair

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Approval of appointment of M?S K.C. Moondra & Associates, FRN-101814 Cost accountant as Cost Auditor of the company for F.Y. 2024-25

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

A.K. Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Respected Sir With reference to regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) 2015 we are pleased to inform that Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company shall be held on Wednesday the 31st July 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the Company 14 K.M. Stone Chittorgarh Road Biliyan Kalan Bhilwara-311001 to consider and approve the following business along with other routine business and special Business with Agenda. 1. Approval of Unaudited Financial Statements of the company for the quarter and 3 Month ended 30th June 2024. Necessary notice in newspapers being also published You are requested to please take on record our above said information for your reference and place the same on the website of the BSE for information of the investors/members of the Company Respected Sir, In the captioned matter, we wish to Inform you that the Board of directors of the company in its Meeting held on 31st July,2024 inter-aila approved following: - 1. Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter and 3 Month ended 30th June, 2024. A copy of the Unaudited Financial Result along with Limited Review report thereon are attached herewith. 2. Directors Report for the Financial Year Ended 31st March,2024 The meeting held at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 2:40 P.M. You are requested to please take on record our above said document for your reference and further needful (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 please find enclosed copies of unaudited financial result of our company for the quarter ended june,30,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

A.K. Spintex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Respected Sir With reference to regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) 2015 we are pleased to inform that Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company shall be held on Thursday the 30tht May 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the Company 14 K.M. Stone Chittorgarh Road Biliyan Kalan Bhilwara-311001 to consider and approve the following business along with other routine business and special Business with Agenda. 1. Approval of Audited Financial Statements of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To take on record the Independent Review Report submitted by the Auditors along for the financial result of the company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Necessary notice in newspapers being also published You are requested to please take on record our above said information for your reference and place the same on the website of the BSE for information of the investors/members of the Company. Respected Sir/Medam, Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. 30th May,2024 have inter-alia, approved the following: 1. The Audited Financial Result (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st march, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at and statement of Cash Flow for the year ended 31st march, 2024. A copy of Audited Financial Result (Standalone) along with Auditors Report thereon and declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, are enclosed herewith; Read less.. In Compliance with the provision of Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, I hereby declare that the Statutory Auditors of the company M/s O.P. dad & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN 002330C) have issued an Audit Report (standalone) with unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Kindly take the same on record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024