EGM 02/12/2024 This is to inform you that The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday October 30, 2024 at 01:00 P.M at and concluded at 02:30 P.M. at the registered office of the company inter-alia, unanimously transacted the following business(s):- 1. Decided to convene an Extra-ordinary general meeting of the company on Monday, 02nd December 2024 through VC/OAVM and in this regard: a) Approved the draft notice of EGM to be held on 02nd December 2024. b) Approved the appointment of M/s Anil Somani & Associates bearing Membership No. 36055 and COP No. 13379 to scrutinize E-voting process at the fair and transparent manner. 2. The Cut-off date for determining shareholders for dispatching notice of forthcoming Extra-Ordinary General Meeting will be Friday November 01, 2024 and the cut-off date for determining the eligibility to vote by electronic means in the forthcoming EGM will be Tuesday, November 26, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024) Dear sir, Pursuant to regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 enclosed hereby is the summary of the proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on Monday, December,202,2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means(OVAM) facility incompliance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India. Kindly take the above intimation on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)