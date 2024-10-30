iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

A K Spintex Ltd EGM

699
(-0.87%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

A K Spintex CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM30 Oct 20242 Dec 2024
EGM 02/12/2024 This is to inform you that The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday October 30, 2024 at 01:00 P.M at and concluded at 02:30 P.M. at the registered office of the company inter-alia, unanimously transacted the following business(s):- 1. Decided to convene an Extra-ordinary general meeting of the company on Monday, 02nd December 2024 through VC/OAVM and in this regard: a) Approved the draft notice of EGM to be held on 02nd December 2024. b) Approved the appointment of M/s Anil Somani & Associates bearing Membership No. 36055 and COP No. 13379 to scrutinize E-voting process at the fair and transparent manner. 2. The Cut-off date for determining shareholders for dispatching notice of forthcoming Extra-Ordinary General Meeting will be Friday November 01, 2024 and the cut-off date for determining the eligibility to vote by electronic means in the forthcoming EGM will be Tuesday, November 26, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024) Dear sir, Pursuant to regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 enclosed hereby is the summary of the proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on Monday, December,202,2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means(OVAM) facility incompliance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India. Kindly take the above intimation on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)

A K Spintex: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR A K Spintex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.