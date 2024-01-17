|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|31 Oct 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|2 Dec 2024
|E.G.M.
|BookCloser
|30 Aug 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Respected Sir, we are here to inform you that pursuant to the provision of the Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 and section 91 of the Companies Act,2013 the Register of Members and share Transfer books shall remain closed from Monday the 23rd september,2024 to Monday, the 30th september,2024 (Both days Inclusive) for the purpose of the next Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Monday 30th September2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the register office of the company.
