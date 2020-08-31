AAR Commercial Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
10.01
10.01
10.01
10.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
160.04
95.02
136.12
103.65
Net Worth
170.05
105.03
146.13
113.66
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
28.25
6.27
20.63
9.51
Total Liabilities
198.3
111.3
166.76
123.17
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
181.83
94.52
149.74
122.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
16.44
16.7
0.44
0.81
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
16.46
16.71
0.46
0.81
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.03
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
0.01
0.01
Cash
0.04
0.09
16.58
0.25
Total Assets
198.31
111.31
166.76
123.18
