|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.69
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-57.98
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.62
As % of sales
0
0
0
89.84
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.08
-0.02
-0.07
As % of sales
0
0
0
10.14
Other costs
-0.12
-0.17
-0.06
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
10.02
Operating profit
-0.2
-0.25
-0.09
-0.06
OPM
0
0
0
-10.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.01
0.02
0.21
0.34
Profit before tax
-0.18
-0.23
0.11
0.27
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
-5.51
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.18
-0.23
0.1
0.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.18
-0.23
0.1
0.27
yoy growth (%)
-18.81
-313.41
-60.86
118.35
NPM
0
0
0
40.24
