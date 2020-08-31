Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
Op profit growth
62.44
EBIT growth
-35.92
Net profit growth
-38.2
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
-10.01
EBIT margin
0
40.24
Net profit margin
0
40.24
RoCE
0.11
RoNW
0.03
RoA
0.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.17
0.28
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0.17
0.27
Book value per share
113.5
152.25
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-3.56
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-339.47
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
Net debt / equity
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
2.21
-9.64
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-89.84
Employee costs
0
-10.14
Other costs
0
-10.02
