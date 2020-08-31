AAR Commercial Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.18
-0.23
0.11
0.27
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.3
15.87
0.17
-21.59
Other operating items
Operating
-0.49
15.63
0.27
-21.31
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.49
15.63
0.27
-21.31
Equity raised
255.24
198.9
213.04
147.73
Investing
87.31
-27.6
-28.93
124.83
Financing
0
0
0.77
0.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
342.06
186.94
185.16
252.02
