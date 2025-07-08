iifl-logo
AAR Commercial Company Ltd Share Price Live

6.02
(4.88%)
Aug 31, 2020|10:35:32 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.02
  • Day's High6.02
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close5.74
  • Day's Low6.02
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value169.71
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.03
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

AAR Commercial Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

6.02

Prev. Close

5.74

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

6.02

Day's Low

6.02

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

169.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.03

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

AAR Commercial Company Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

AAR Commercial Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

AAR Commercial Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:51 PM
Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AAR Commercial Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

10.01

10.01

10.01

10.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

160.04

95.02

136.12

103.65

Net Worth

170.05

105.03

146.13

113.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0.69

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-57.98

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.62

As % of sales

0

0

0

89.84

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.08

-0.02

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.18

-0.23

0.11

0.27

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.3

15.87

0.17

-21.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-57.98

Op profit growth

-21.43

168.18

39.48

-69.7

EBIT growth

-18.81

-301.64

-58.58

118.35

Net profit growth

-18.81

-313.41

-60.86

118.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

0

0.69

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.29

0.35

AAR Commercial Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT AAR Commercial Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

UMA SHARMA

Independent Director

UDIT AGARWAL

Whole-time Director

ANUPAM KHETAN

Independent Director

Nishi Agrawal

Registered Office

Flat No 22 Second Floor,

Right Side Bhogal Jangpura,

New Delhi - 110014

Tel: -

Website: http://www.aarccl.in

Email: investors.commercial@rediffmail.com

Registrar Office

D-511 Bagree Market,

5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,

Kolkata - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271

Website: www.nichetechpl.com

Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com

Summary

AAR Commercial Company Ltd, a public limited company was incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 in June 28, 1982. The Company is engaged in trading in cotton or fabrics and gener...
Reports by AAR Commercial Company Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the AAR Commercial Company Ltd share price today?

The AAR Commercial Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of AAR Commercial Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AAR Commercial Company Ltd is ₹6.03 Cr. as of 31 Aug ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of AAR Commercial Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AAR Commercial Company Ltd is 0 and 0.04 as of 31 Aug ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AAR Commercial Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AAR Commercial Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AAR Commercial Company Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 31 Aug ‘20

What is the CAGR of AAR Commercial Company Ltd?

AAR Commercial Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 6.38%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 10.05% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AAR Commercial Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AAR Commercial Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

