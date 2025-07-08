Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹6.02
Prev. Close₹5.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹6.02
Day's Low₹6.02
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹169.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.03
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
10.01
10.01
10.01
10.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
160.04
95.02
136.12
103.65
Net Worth
170.05
105.03
146.13
113.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.69
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-57.98
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.62
As % of sales
0
0
0
89.84
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.08
-0.02
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.18
-0.23
0.11
0.27
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.3
15.87
0.17
-21.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-57.98
Op profit growth
-21.43
168.18
39.48
-69.7
EBIT growth
-18.81
-301.64
-58.58
118.35
Net profit growth
-18.81
-313.41
-60.86
118.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
0
0.69
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.29
0.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
UMA SHARMA
Independent Director
UDIT AGARWAL
Whole-time Director
ANUPAM KHETAN
Independent Director
Nishi Agrawal
Flat No 22 Second Floor,
Right Side Bhogal Jangpura,
New Delhi - 110014
Tel: -
Website: http://www.aarccl.in
Email: investors.commercial@rediffmail.com
D-511 Bagree Market,
5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,
Kolkata - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271
Website: www.nichetechpl.com
Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com
Summary
AAR Commercial Company Ltd, a public limited company was incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 in June 28, 1982. The Company is engaged in trading in cotton or fabrics and gener...
