Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd Balance Sheet

670
(1.49%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.31

45.31

45.56

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,576.15

1,393.27

1,238.71

-0.02

Net Worth

1,621.46

1,438.58

1,284.27

0.23

Minority Interest

Debt

271.95

207.69

327.4

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

100.24

70.8

59.35

0

Total Liabilities

1,993.65

1,717.07

1,671.02

0.23

Fixed Assets

1,090.25

950.3

888.48

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

61.66

55.48

39.87

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.31

1.95

0

0

Networking Capital

834.99

708.98

686.18

-0.02

Inventories

582.15

537.68

444.38

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

448.82

371.67

304.22

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

109.6

60.88

93.39

0

Sundry Creditors

-259.2

-216.1

-131.61

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-46.38

-45.15

-24.2

-0.02

Cash

4.43

0.37

56.5

0.25

Total Assets

1,993.64

1,717.08

1,671.03

0.23

