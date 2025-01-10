Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.31
45.31
45.56
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,576.15
1,393.27
1,238.71
-0.02
Net Worth
1,621.46
1,438.58
1,284.27
0.23
Minority Interest
Debt
271.95
207.69
327.4
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
100.24
70.8
59.35
0
Total Liabilities
1,993.65
1,717.07
1,671.02
0.23
Fixed Assets
1,090.25
950.3
888.48
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
61.66
55.48
39.87
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.31
1.95
0
0
Networking Capital
834.99
708.98
686.18
-0.02
Inventories
582.15
537.68
444.38
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
448.82
371.67
304.22
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
109.6
60.88
93.39
0
Sundry Creditors
-259.2
-216.1
-131.61
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-46.38
-45.15
-24.2
-0.02
Cash
4.43
0.37
56.5
0.25
Total Assets
1,993.64
1,717.08
1,671.03
0.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.