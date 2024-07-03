iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd Annually Results

653.35
(-0.53%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:39:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1,852.61

1,945.23

1,199.94

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,852.61

1,945.23

1,199.94

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.9

2.32

2.51

0

Total Income

1,857.5

1,947.55

1,202.45

0

Total Expenditure

1,466.56

1,603.19

992.99

0

PBIDT

390.94

344.36

209.46

0

Interest

17.21

21.05

11.96

0

PBDT

373.72

323.31

197.5

0

Depreciation

73.24

62.54

42.12

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

55.77

59.12

28.45

0

Deferred Tax

27.82

8.16

4.68

0

Reported Profit After Tax

216.9

193.49

122.25

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

216.9

193.49

122.25

0

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

216.9

193.49

122.25

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

23.93

21.35

13.49

-0.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

60

0

0

0

Equity

45.31

45.31

45.56

0.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

21.1

17.7

17.45

0

PBDTM(%)

20.17

16.62

16.45

0

PATM(%)

11.7

9.94

10.18

0

