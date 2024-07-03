Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,852.61
1,945.23
1,199.94
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,852.61
1,945.23
1,199.94
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.9
2.32
2.51
0
Total Income
1,857.5
1,947.55
1,202.45
0
Total Expenditure
1,466.56
1,603.19
992.99
0
PBIDT
390.94
344.36
209.46
0
Interest
17.21
21.05
11.96
0
PBDT
373.72
323.31
197.5
0
Depreciation
73.24
62.54
42.12
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
55.77
59.12
28.45
0
Deferred Tax
27.82
8.16
4.68
0
Reported Profit After Tax
216.9
193.49
122.25
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
216.9
193.49
122.25
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
216.9
193.49
122.25
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
23.93
21.35
13.49
-0.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
60
0
0
0
Equity
45.31
45.31
45.56
0.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.1
17.7
17.45
0
PBDTM(%)
20.17
16.62
16.45
0
PATM(%)
11.7
9.94
10.18
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.