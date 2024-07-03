iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd Share Price

647.25
(-3.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open670.65
  • Day's High675.6
  • 52 Wk High721.7
  • Prev. Close670.65
  • Day's Low642.25
  • 52 Wk Low 399.55
  • Turnover (lac)2,163.2
  • P/E29.5
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value189.4
  • EPS22.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,865.77
  • Div. Yield0.45
No Records Found

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

670.65

Prev. Close

670.65

Turnover(Lac.)

2,163.2

Day's High

675.6

Day's Low

642.25

52 Week's High

721.7

52 Week's Low

399.55

Book Value

189.4

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,865.77

P/E

29.5

EPS

22.75

Divi. Yield

0.45

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd Corporate Action

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 31 Jul, 2024

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.17%

Foreign: 0.17%

Indian: 45.93%

Non-Promoter- 18.73%

Institutions: 18.73%

Non-Institutions: 35.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.31

45.31

45.56

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,576.15

1,393.27

1,238.71

-0.02

Net Worth

1,621.46

1,438.58

1,284.27

0.23

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1,852.61

1,945.23

1,199.94

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,852.61

1,945.23

1,199.94

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.9

2.32

2.51

0

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Rashesh C Gogri

Vice Chairperson & MD

Hetal Gogri Gala

Managing Director

Narendra Jagannath Salvi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajendra V Gogri

Non Executive Director

Parimal H Desai

Independent Director

Bhavesh R Vora

Independent Director

Vinay Gopal Nayak

Independent Director

Vilas G Gaikar

Independent Director

Jeenal Savla

Independent Director

Rupal Vora

Independent Director

Pradeep Thakur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jeevan Mondkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd

Summary

Aarti Pharmachem Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in 2019. The Company is engaged in manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Pharmaceutical Intermediates, New Chemical Entities (NCE), and Xanthine Derivatives situated in India.In 2001, the Company commissioned first API manufacturing Unit in Dombivali (Unit 1) and started Xanthine Unit; further it commissioned first API manufacturing Unit 4 in Tarapur for Regulated Markets in 2005; commissioned Caffeine production at Unit 5 with a capacity of 100 Metric Tonnes (MT) per month in 2016. It expanded block for CSD, Vapi and API, Tarapur units in 2022.The Scheme of Arrangement for the demerger of Pharma Business Undertaking from Aarti Industries Limited into its wholly owned subsidiary Aarti Pharmalabs Limited was effective on October 17, 2022 and operational from July 1, 2021. Pursuant to the said Demerger Scheme, Aarti Industries Limited hived off its Pharmaceutical Division into a separate entity Aarti Pharmalabs Limited and accordingly, all the assets and liabilities pertaining to the Pharma Business Undertaking got transferred and vested into the Company effective from the above said Date.Thereafter, the Company in 2023 commercialised Block V at Tarapur Unit 4. Again, it enhanced Xanthine capacity to 5,000 TPA in 2023.9,06,26,008 Equity Shares of Rs 5/- each got listed effective January 30, 2023.
Company FAQs

What is the Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd share price today?

The Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹647.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd is ₹5865.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd is 29.5 and 3.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd is ₹399.55 and ₹721.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd?

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 35.38%, 6 Month at 7.72%, 3 Month at 8.95% and 1 Month at 1.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.10 %
Institutions - 18.74 %
Public - 35.16 %

