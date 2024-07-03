Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹670.65
Prev. Close₹670.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,163.2
Day's High₹675.6
Day's Low₹642.25
52 Week's High₹721.7
52 Week's Low₹399.55
Book Value₹189.4
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,865.77
P/E29.5
EPS22.75
Divi. Yield0.45
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.31
45.31
45.56
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,576.15
1,393.27
1,238.71
-0.02
Net Worth
1,621.46
1,438.58
1,284.27
0.23
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,852.61
1,945.23
1,199.94
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,852.61
1,945.23
1,199.94
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.9
2.32
2.51
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Rashesh C Gogri
Vice Chairperson & MD
Hetal Gogri Gala
Managing Director
Narendra Jagannath Salvi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajendra V Gogri
Non Executive Director
Parimal H Desai
Independent Director
Bhavesh R Vora
Independent Director
Vinay Gopal Nayak
Independent Director
Vilas G Gaikar
Independent Director
Jeenal Savla
Independent Director
Rupal Vora
Independent Director
Pradeep Thakur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jeevan Mondkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd
Summary
Aarti Pharmachem Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in 2019. The Company is engaged in manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Pharmaceutical Intermediates, New Chemical Entities (NCE), and Xanthine Derivatives situated in India.In 2001, the Company commissioned first API manufacturing Unit in Dombivali (Unit 1) and started Xanthine Unit; further it commissioned first API manufacturing Unit 4 in Tarapur for Regulated Markets in 2005; commissioned Caffeine production at Unit 5 with a capacity of 100 Metric Tonnes (MT) per month in 2016. It expanded block for CSD, Vapi and API, Tarapur units in 2022.The Scheme of Arrangement for the demerger of Pharma Business Undertaking from Aarti Industries Limited into its wholly owned subsidiary Aarti Pharmalabs Limited was effective on October 17, 2022 and operational from July 1, 2021. Pursuant to the said Demerger Scheme, Aarti Industries Limited hived off its Pharmaceutical Division into a separate entity Aarti Pharmalabs Limited and accordingly, all the assets and liabilities pertaining to the Pharma Business Undertaking got transferred and vested into the Company effective from the above said Date.Thereafter, the Company in 2023 commercialised Block V at Tarapur Unit 4. Again, it enhanced Xanthine capacity to 5,000 TPA in 2023.9,06,26,008 Equity Shares of Rs 5/- each got listed effective January 30, 2023.
Read More
The Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹647.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd is ₹5865.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd is 29.5 and 3.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd is ₹399.55 and ₹721.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 35.38%, 6 Month at 7.72%, 3 Month at 8.95% and 1 Month at 1.98%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.