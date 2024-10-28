Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer w.e.f. December 13, 2024

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; 2. Any other business matter if required with the permission of Chair. Financial Results for the quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other business matter if required with the permission of Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 4 May 2024

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31 2024; Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31 2024; Recommend Final Dividend if any for the year ended March 31 2024; Approve any other business matter if required with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024