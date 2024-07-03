Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
458.03
555.49
505.77
448.69
439.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
458.03
555.49
505.77
448.69
439.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.48
2.22
2.03
1.39
0.98
Total Income
462.51
557.71
507.8
450.08
440.78
Total Expenditure
364.35
459.03
388.26
353.01
351.81
PBIDT
98.16
98.68
119.55
97.07
88.97
Interest
5.51
4.83
4.68
4.48
3.89
PBDT
92.65
93.84
114.87
92.59
85.08
Depreciation
20.88
20.17
19.12
18.77
18.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
14.44
14.17
13.87
14.37
14.02
Deferred Tax
2.7
4.06
16.63
6.69
1.13
Reported Profit After Tax
54.62
55.45
65.25
52.76
51.8
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
54.62
55.45
65.25
52.76
51.8
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
54.62
55.45
65.25
52.76
51.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.03
6.12
7.2
5.82
5.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
40
0
Equity
45.31
45.31
45.31
45.31
45.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.43
17.76
23.63
21.63
20.22
PBDTM(%)
20.22
16.89
22.71
20.63
19.34
PATM(%)
11.92
9.98
12.9
11.75
11.77
