Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd Summary

Aarti Pharmachem Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in 2019. The Company is engaged in manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Pharmaceutical Intermediates, New Chemical Entities (NCE), and Xanthine Derivatives situated in India.In 2001, the Company commissioned first API manufacturing Unit in Dombivali (Unit 1) and started Xanthine Unit; further it commissioned first API manufacturing Unit 4 in Tarapur for Regulated Markets in 2005; commissioned Caffeine production at Unit 5 with a capacity of 100 Metric Tonnes (MT) per month in 2016. It expanded block for CSD, Vapi and API, Tarapur units in 2022.The Scheme of Arrangement for the demerger of Pharma Business Undertaking from Aarti Industries Limited into its wholly owned subsidiary Aarti Pharmalabs Limited was effective on October 17, 2022 and operational from July 1, 2021. Pursuant to the said Demerger Scheme, Aarti Industries Limited hived off its Pharmaceutical Division into a separate entity Aarti Pharmalabs Limited and accordingly, all the assets and liabilities pertaining to the Pharma Business Undertaking got transferred and vested into the Company effective from the above said Date.Thereafter, the Company in 2023 commercialised Block V at Tarapur Unit 4. Again, it enhanced Xanthine capacity to 5,000 TPA in 2023.9,06,26,008 Equity Shares of Rs 5/- each got listed effective January 30, 2023.