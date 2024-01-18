iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd Dividend

660
(0.76%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Aarti Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend13 May 202431 Jul 202431 Jul 2024120Final
Outcome of Board Meeting Recommendation of the Final Dividend of Re. 1/- (20%) (Rupee One only) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 5/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Dividend7 Feb 202416 Feb 202419 Feb 2024240Interim
Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 have declared Interim Dividend of ? 2/- (@40%) per Equity Share of ? 5/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24. Please note that as per the Regulation 42(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Monday, February 19, 2024 has been fixed as Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend.

Aarti Pharma: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.