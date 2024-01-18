|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|13 May 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|1
|20
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting Recommendation of the Final Dividend of Re. 1/- (20%) (Rupee One only) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 5/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
|Dividend
|7 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|19 Feb 2024
|2
|40
|Interim
|Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 have declared Interim Dividend of ? 2/- (@40%) per Equity Share of ? 5/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24. Please note that as per the Regulation 42(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Monday, February 19, 2024 has been fixed as Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend.
