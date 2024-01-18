Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 have declared Interim Dividend of ? 2/- (@40%) per Equity Share of ? 5/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24. Please note that as per the Regulation 42(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Monday, February 19, 2024 has been fixed as Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend.