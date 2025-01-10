iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aayush Food And Herbs Ltd Balance Sheet

106.4
(-1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aayush Food And Herbs Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.25

3.25

3.25

3.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.67

1.16

1.5

3.56

Net Worth

4.92

4.41

4.75

6.81

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

4.95

2.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.95

4.41

9.7

9.01

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.31

0.82

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.89

3.77

8.61

7.92

Inventories

0

0

6.36

9.23

Inventory Days

22.22

Sundry Debtors

0.02

1.32

2.89

24.14

Debtor Days

58.12

Other Current Assets

4.94

2.53

0.8

1.87

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.78

-26.38

Creditor Days

63.51

Other Current Liabilities

-0.07

-0.08

-0.66

-0.94

Cash

0.05

0.62

0.77

0.27

Total Assets

4.95

4.4

9.69

9

Aayush Food&Herb : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aayush Food And Herbs Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.