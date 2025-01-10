Aayush Food And Herbs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.67
1.16
1.5
3.56
Net Worth
4.92
4.41
4.75
6.81
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
4.95
2.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.95
4.41
9.7
9.01
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.31
0.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.89
3.77
8.61
7.92
Inventories
0
0
6.36
9.23
Inventory Days
22.22
Sundry Debtors
0.02
1.32
2.89
24.14
Debtor Days
58.12
Other Current Assets
4.94
2.53
0.8
1.87
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.78
-26.38
Creditor Days
63.51
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.08
-0.66
-0.94
Cash
0.05
0.62
0.77
0.27
Total Assets
4.95
4.4
9.69
9
